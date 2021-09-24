We Spent Over $50,000 On Ads Only to Realize Most Facebook Ads Convert the Same…With A Few Exceptions

Facebook Ads are any business owner’s key to reach out to a broad audience. We come across many marketers around us who claim to be experts in running Facebook Ads. They give guarantees to bring in maximum revenue for your business.

If you’re a business owner, at some point in time, you too must have tried your hands at running Facebook Ads to market your products/services. Experimenting with these Ads while staying within your advertising budget is where the challenge lies. A fixed budget is allocated for marketing & promotion, and promoting on Facebook will only be justified when you can achieve a high ROI against the ad spends you make.

We hear some businesses generating high conversion rates & revenues through Facebook Ads. We get tempted to try to follow the same practices. Yet, we hit the roadblock at times when we cannot see our CTAs growing beyond a certain percentage, no matter how much we try to optimize our campaign. We fail to understand that no fixed algorithm can help us achieve a limited ROI or a conversion rate. Sometimes we feel lost when we try to follow both what the experts say and what our friends suggest.

Does the above situation bring us to the dilemma of what to do when we consistently see the KPIs going flat for a couple of months despite following all the best practices?

The Real Challenge (the problems)

All the benefits that Facebook offers as a platform come with a cost attached to it for the marketeers. While the access to an audience from almost anywhere in the world, simple tools to run & track the Ads seem lucrative, it is pretty costly to run campaigns on Facebook. Here’s a list of some of the key challenges that marketers face while promoting their businesses using Facebook Ads:

1. Constantly monitor KPIs

Marketers thrive to achieve the lowest CPCs to keep their ad spends within the allocated budget. At the same time, they aim to achieve high ROIs, engagement rates, and conversion rates. You might run out of funds sooner than you had anticipated if you don’t put a cap on the daily ad spends. Additionally, tracking and monitoring the progress of each campaign is a time-sucking task.

2. Quality of Leads

It isn’t easy to measure the quality of leads generated through Facebook ads, at least for a new business. Hence, there is a considerable time gap to be able to track the information to conversion ratio. Till we reach that stage, the marketeer continues to spend money on the ad campaign.

3. Using different Ad formats

You can create Facebook Ads targeting different segments using multiple ad formats available. If you don’t use these ad formats strategically, you might as well end up getting a similar rate of CTA and earning almost the same revenue by running a carousel ad, a video ad, or a slideshow ad. These days, easy-to-use Facebook Video Ad Makers such as In video, Canva, and Vimeo have made the video ads very popular & effective. However, you can use these different ad formats to achieve specific objectives.

4. How to Scale-up

With millions of sellers promoting their businesses on Facebook, the platform has become saturated with time. Also, running the same ad campaign for months can get mundane since grabbing your audience’s attention gets challenging after a point in time.

Alternatives (Exploit the Platform)

All this while you must be thinking where is the answer to the main question that we pointed out towards the start about what to do when we don’t see any good happening to our business despite shedding dollars monthly to run our Facebook Ads.

Stopping advertisements on Facebook and switching to other platforms is not the optimum solution. Your absence from this platform will give an edge to your competitors who can target & retarget the same audience & increase their top-of-the-mind recall.

So, what else does Facebook have to offer?

1. Create a Business Page

Mark the presence of your business on the largest social media platform by creating a business page. Keep the page active and focus on increasing the engagement rate since any potential investor, customer, or collaborator can reach out to you based on their interests in the kind of content that you share across.

2. Create a Group & Event Pages

Customers no longer look only for functional benefits from a product/service, but they also look to connect emotionally with the brand. Having a closed group with people interested in your brand’s philosophy can help build a community around the brand or your business.

3. Facebook Marketplace

If you are a small business owner and don’t have your e-commerce store yet, you can set up a store on Facebook Marketplace. Here you can list your product/service and promote only to your relevant target group giving you higher chances of conversion.

4. Facebook Live

This headline itself should ring a bell in your creative mind. Go candid & go live for your audience and take them a step closer to your brand. Invite influencers, host interviews, and connect with your audience.

Conclusion

Well, that pretty much tells us about the other areas that we can explore on Facebook other than just focusing on running ad campaigns.

If you are looking at building the digital presence of our business holistically, you must be actively present on all the channels that this platform has to offer. Such practices attract organic searches and loyal customers.

So, all the business owners out there, we hope you now realize that “Facebook Ads” is just a giant fish in the sea. So, start exploring and get the most out of this platform. You can start exploring other platforms too as they also have several avenues to reach out to the target audience of your brand. Also, if you are Facebook Ads like every other marketer, you should make sure that you are using it tactfully.