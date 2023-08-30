Would you like to live the dream-island of Phuket!

Welcome to the paradise at the East coast of Phuket-Baan Yamu Residences, situated on the peninsula Cape Yamu. Swedish friends of mine have an absolutely stunning home here which they reluctantly are willing to sell to the right new owner.

If you are looking for that special place to call home away from home, you have arrived at the exactly right spot!

Baan Yamu is a small and exclusive community with a nice mixture of different types of villas and apartments.

It is built on the eastern shore of Phuket with a lovely view over the bay and the sunset over the old Phuket town. You can enjoy the sight of fishing boats going out at sunrise, the boats bringing curious tourists to the famous islands surrounding Phuket during the day and have a wonderful dinner at the beach restaurant at sunset, or just enjoy the peace and the sound of birds in your own secret garden.

If you enjoy hiking, there is the whole peninsula to disover, either around the absolute seashore where you can experience flood and tide or hike up and down the luscious mountainsides.

Within walking distance, at the absolute end of the peninsula Cape Yamu, you will discover one of the most luxurious hotels in Asia, Hotel Como. A secret hideaway for the royal family and other notorieties…

At Como you will enjoy the outstanding spa, eat in one of the many excellent restaurants, have an exotic drink at the bar and enjoy one of the most outstanding views on Phuket over the sea.

Baan Yamu Residences is a closed community with security guards around the clock at the gates. The residences are managed by the renowned CBRE management team who reports to the owners. The gardens and the pools are maintained on a daily basis. Baan Yamu is a popular community to rent, should you wish to do so.

Facts:

The garden villa, number 6, is xxx sqm with a 12 m long pool, a secluded garden and a garage.

It is a two stories villa, containing three bedrooms with double beds, two bathrooms and an open kitchen towards the large living room area, opening directly towards the terrace, the pool and green garden. Wifi, air conditioning in all rooms and a large television screen make the living comfortable and easily enjoyable.

The villa:

The first floor where you enter from the small street is a hallway that leads to the large master bedroom with balcony towards the sea. Double doors lead to the master bathroom with double sinks, a large shower stall, freestanding bathtub in black and a separate toilet.

To the left in the hallway is first a guestroom with large sliding doors opening towards a small garden and close to the open garage.

A so-called floating staircase is leading down to the ground floor where you get the immediate view towards the blue and inviting pool and the lush garden through large sliding doors, enabling you to extend the living room area with the kitchen to the left and the second bathroom close by. The room opens up towards the second guestroom where sliding doors make a dive directly into the pool possible for excited guests.

The whole house is painted white and sparsely furnished for the best possible experience without disturbing colors or furnishing. It is very easy to put your own touch and flair to the interior and garden, in order to make it an absolute own hideaway from the daily buzz, or even work in a quiet surrounding should you choose to do so.

Please email: [email protected] for more information.

This property belongs to Swedish friends of mine who unfortunately have to sell it.Baan