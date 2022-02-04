SWEA BANGKOK NEWS

A new year has started and SWEA Bangkok has had its Annual Meeting January the 19th at the Swedish residence. For the second time, the Swedish ambassador and spouse, opened their home for SWEA, hosting our Annual Meeting. The members were greeted by H.E. Mr.Jon Åström Gröndahl and spouse Helena and a glass of bubbles was offered us.

A delicious buffet with smoked salmon, salad, bread etc. awaited the participants and was most appreciated. What is an Annual Meeting without a “semla”? Those delicious buns filled with marzipan and whipped cream, came from Mamma’s Kök and have almost become a tradition at the Annual Meetings.

The Swedish correspondent Peder Gustavsson talked about his” Business/Experiences” in Thailand.

Before the evening ended, it was time to say goodbye and thank you to the President Eva Steinbach, who from now on will be the Vice President of SWEA International and who also leaves Thailand for another interesting destination. Ulrika Hillin, who has been taking care of members and also leaves, as well as Charlotte Haentzel, secretary, who will be here for a few more months. They all have done a great job and we wish them good luck in the future.

The new board: President Fredrica Björklund, Vice President Emma Hemström (also in charge of Program), Treasurer Sonja Nihlmark, Secretary Agneta Bekassy de Bekas, Members Carolina Verner, Web Oksana Petersen and SWEA Professional Pojanath Bhatanacharoen.

Our goal is to make SWEA Bangkok grow. This organisation has something for everyone despite age, background etc. The up-coming programs are alternately. We meet daytime as well as evenings.

SWEA Professional will be organising visits to different companies and dinners with interesting speakers in the future. If you have been a business woman, still is, or want to become one, you are very welcome to join. With less restrictions we will be able to offer our members more interesting and instructive programs. SWEA has a close relationship with The Thai/Swedish Chamber of Commerce and many of their activities will be open for SWEA members. As a member of SWEA, you will also profit from discounts in several restaurants, Spa’s etc. To find out more, please visit our webpage and to become a member you will find application forms at (medlemsblankett.swea.org/nya medlemmar)

We are planning a monthly After work with start in March, Coffee mornings (FIKA) etc.