Demonstrations against China in Copenhagen

Amnesty International in Denmark arranged on 26th of January a demonstration in front of the Embassy of China in Copenhagen. The demonstration included representatives from Students for a Free Tibet in Denmark, the Support Committe for Tibet and Danish Society for Tibetan Culture.

Amnesty had organized that all the participants could carry small copies of the Pillar of Shame sculpture by the Danish artist Jens Galschioet which was recently removed from the university in Hong Kong, where it had been on display.

The demonstrations were part of the Global week of action culminating on 3 February, which is the day of the opening of the Olympic Games in Beijing. On this day, the Students for a Free Tibet – Denmark and Danish Society for Tibetan Culture demonstrated again in front of the Chinese embassy as part of the international #NoBeijing2022 – campaign.