SWEA Bangkok’s Annual meeting

SWEA Bangkok has started the new year 2023 in a very positive spirit, with a “Getting to know SWEA” evening at Cafe ARTIS, located on Sukhumvit soi 18. This Swedish owned café has become a most popular meeting point in Bangkok downtown, not only among us Swedes. Their delicious coffee and pastries are a must to try.

On that evening, SWEA had the pleasure to welcome some new Swedish women.

On Tuesday February the 7th, we had once again, the pleasure to hold our Annual Meeting at the Swedish ambassador H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl’s residence.

It was a pleasure to see that so many SWEA members from Scandinavian Village in Bangsaen had taken the time to join us. In the future we will organize a visit to this unique place.

During the welcome speech, we sipped on Prosecco, before it was time to take a seat and taste the delicious food delivered from “Mammas Kök”. The tables were decorated with the famous Dalahästar (Horses from the county Dalarna in Sweden) and flowers.

While having Semlor, we had the pleasure of listening to Mathias telling us about Swedish companies in Thailand and South East Asia, the growth and situation nowadays. It was interesting and many of us didn’t know that “Business Sweden” is the former Swedish Export Council, Svenska Exportrådet.

The presentation was followed by the Annual Meeting, which only allows SWEOR (who paid the member fee) to vote.

Fredrica led us with a safe hand through the agenda. There was nothing unclear, so no one had any points of view, it went very smoothly.

We thanked the outgoing board members, president Fredrica Björklund, the SWEA Professional responsible Pojanath Bhatanacharoen and Carolina Werner, who already left Thailand and wished them all the best for their new adventures.

The new president became Annika Larsson, who lived in Bangkok for some years ago and who has a long experience of SWEA. Agneta de Bekassy was voted vice president and our treasurer, Sonja Nihlmark, stays as treasurer. New secretary, taking over after Agneta de Bekassy became Isabelle Johnson.

Emma Hemström is the new webmaster (a position she’s already very familiar with).

The SWEA Professional position is currently vacant. If you think this will be a challenge for you, don’t hesitate to let us know.

SWEA Professional is focusing on working women and the events mostly take part evenings. Speakers are always popular on those evenings, so if you have something/someone you think would be interesting for SWEA Professional, please let us know.

New in the program group is Karin Kiszakiewicz and responsible for members is Elisabeth Fröling.

Responsible for donations/sponsring Agneta de Bekassy and she will be more than happy to welcome more sponsors.

Our election committee will include Hanna Tjernberg, Carolina Rönnberg and Agneta de Bekassy.

Accountants became Katarina Svensson and Maria Mellblom like the previous year.

SWEA Bangkok has decided to keep the current member fee of 2500.- thb.

If you are a Swedish woman or Swedish speaking woman, and not yet a member in SWEA Bangkok, join us and find out how much fun we have and how you can benefit as a SWEA member. SWEA International has 70 chapters all over the world today and is a most respected non profit organisation.

WELCOME!