Danish Dryk brings its plant-based beverages to China

Danish Dryk, producer of plant-based drinks, has recently entered an agreement to supply drinks to several café chains on the Chinese market. Dryk was established in spring 2020 and from the beginning, the producer focused on the Asian market. The agreement includes some of the world’s largest brands in the sector.

Large parts of the Asian population are lactose intolerant and the vast majority of Asian consumers are used to drinking plant-based products. Dryk produces vegan milk from oats, hemp, and peas, including barista versions for café use, and the producer has experienced massive growth of over 30 percent per month. With the new agreement in China, Dryk expects to deliver extra revenue of up to DKK 70 million.

Christian Christensen, CEO of Dryk explained in an interview with vegconomist, that the company’s sole aim is to make it simple for everybody to convert from animal-based to plant-based milk. Dryk’s products are not currently available for retail but are sold directly to the end customer as a subscription via Dryk’s website. The model has been a far greater success than expected and Dryk currently has over 3000 customers in the database.

“We are of course very happy with the agreement in China, and it is a great gift for both our team and products. Should I point out one thing that was decisive for the Chinese choosing us as a supplier, it is that they experienced that our plant drinks just taste better, and we are of course proud of that”, Christian Christensen said.