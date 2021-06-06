Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce looking for new Administrative Executive

The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new Administrative Executive to join their Bangkok team. If you are looking for a stepping stone for your carrier and a gateway to the Nordic business opportunities, then this is for you.

More about the position:

Are you interested in Nordic and Danish business life and learn why the Danish people are the happiest and least corrupt people on Earth? Then try to join the Chamber Secretariat and learn more about the Danish and Thai business society in Thailand! DanCham invites qualified Thai nationals to submit their resume stating their present and expected salary. If you are interested, please contact email: [email protected]

Description:

• Preparing payment vouchers, invoices, petty cash, accounting expense and receipts for outsourcing accounting firm

• Ensuring the accuracy of HR Administrative such as time attendance and leave record

• Taking minute of various meeting

• Assisting organization’s events by organizing the venue, catering, invitation, set up, and member registration at the events

• Maintaining and updating the membership database

• Maintaining filing systems and filling all correspondence

• Coordinate with associated organizations, other committee groups, or guest speakers

• Support other queries from members as appropriate

• Participate in 1-2 monthly member meetings which are in the evening

Qualifications:

• Bachelor’s degree or similar in any field

• At least 1-2 years of experience in administration or as project coordinator

• Good interpersonal and communication skills, service-minded and active

• Ability to work independently as well as in a team

• Strong ability to prioritize multiple tasks and make timely responses

• Computer proficient with good MS office skills

• Excellent command of both spoken and written English

• Proper business appearance with a polite and outgoing personality in daily work