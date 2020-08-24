Eurocham Laos introduce VDB Loi Laos as an active member

The European Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Laos published on 22 August 2020 an appreciation note highlighting the active member, VDB Loi Laos.

VDB Loi was founded in 2012 by Edwin Vanderbruggen and Jean Loi in Cambodia, VDB Loi has grown into an extensive network of leading law and advisory member firms and affiliated companies. Comprising 10 partners and over 100 lawyers and advisers across Southeast Asia, VDB Loi has offices in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam. The firms that operate using the VDB Loi trade name are separate and distinct legal entities that are all registered and licensed to provide tax, accounting, and legal services in their respective jurisdictions.

VDB Loi’s core expertise includes foreign investment, energy and infrastructure, M&A, banking and finance, taxation and real estate. VDB Loi also offer a full range of professional tax and accounting services in the Lao PDR, from accounting compliance to corporate tax structuring advise and tax due diligence. With transactional lawyers, tax advisers and accountants working in close conjunction, VDB Loi is in a unique position to structure transactions in a legally sound and tax-efficient manner.

For more information about VDB Loi Laos

Tel:+856 21 454 679

Website: www.vdb-loi.com