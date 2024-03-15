Sweden keen to collaborate with Malaysia

Sweden is keen on collaboration with Malaysia given the potential for growth and cooperating on issues of sustainable practices and encouraging a green transition. This was said by the Swedish ambassador to Malaysia Joachim Bergstrom in an interview to the Malaysian news agency Bernama.

Joachim Bergstrom said Swedish companies in Malaysia have been engaging with local stakeholders in order to push sustainable agendas. Especially focusing on green manufacturing, transport, mobility and energy transition.

The Swedish ambassador to Malaysia underlined that Sweden and Malaysia have many similarities. Both are strong democracies, who profit from free trade and have a long history and tradition in trading. Both countries have also upheld neutrality and have been non-aligned for many years.

Swedish investments into Malaysia are already amounting to US$500 million, which makes Malaysia one of the countries that receive most of Swedish investments.

