Philippines aims to draw more foreign investment

The president of the Philippines, Bongbong Marcos urged foreign business leaders to consider investing in the Philippines during the 10th Asia Summit in Singapore held on Wednesday, 13 September 2023.

According to the Phil Star, he defied the country as a “gateway to countless possibilities” due to its strategic location and regional trade agreements with other countries.

“Given the strong fundamentals of our economy, I invite you to explore the Philippines as a destination for investment,” he said.

Furthermore, “in terms of areas for investment, our nation offers a myriad of opportunities across various sectors,” he added.

Source: https://www.philstar.com/headlines/2023/09/14/2296148/marcos-invites-investors-philippines-