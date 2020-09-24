Norwegian Nova establishes itself in Singapore and South East Asia

The Norwegian Nova Systems and the International Society of Automation (ISA) are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver ISA/IEC 62443 cybersecurity training and certification in Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

The ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, endorsed by the United Nations, is the world’s only consensus-based series of industrial cybersecurity standards. Developed by the ISA99 committee and adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), these standards draw on the input and knowledge of industrial automation and control systems (IACS) security experts from across the globe to develop consensus standards that are applicable to all industry sectors and critical infrastructure.



Ryan Lee, Managing Director Asia of Nova Systems says:

“The ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards provides a flexible framework for regulators, asset owners, operators, system integrators and component manufacturers to use in the lifecycle of IACS. It addresses specifics in the operational technology (OT) environment, which is different from the IT environment in some fundamental ways. The standards have been well adopted in North America and Western Europe. As a founding member of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (ISAGCA), Nova Systems is pleased to work with ISA to train and certify a critical mass of IACS security practitioners to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure and assets in the Southeast Asia and Oceania region,”

Mr. Lee added “Due to COVID-19 travel limitations, we will initially deliver the ISA/IEC 62443 Certificate 1 (Cybersecurity Fundamentals Specialist) and Certificate 2 (Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Specialist) online courses. This will allow candidates to undergo training and certification regardless of where they are located. When travel restrictions are eased, we will work with ISA to deliver classroom and on-demand modular courses in addition to the more advanced Certificate 3 (IACS Cybersecurity Design & Implementation) and Certificate 4 (IACS Cybersecurity Operations & Maintenance) training as needed,”

Details of the ISA 62443 courses are available here: https://novasystems.com/operational-technology-cyber-security-training/

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF AUTOMATION

The International Society of Automation (isa.org) is a non-profit professional association founded in 1945 to create a better world through automation. ISA advances technical competence by connecting the automation community to achieve operational excellence. The organization develops widely used global standards; certifies industry professionals; provides education and training; publishes books and technical articles; hosts conferences and exhibits; and provides networking and career development programs for its 40,000 members and 400,000 customers around the world.

ISA created the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance (isa.org/ISAGCA) to advance cybersecurity readiness and awareness in manufacturing and critical infrastructure facilities and processes. The Alliance brings end-user companies, automation and control systems providers, IT infrastructure providers, services providers, system integrators, and other cybersecurity stakeholder organizations together to proactively address growing threats.

ISA owns Automation.com, a leading online publisher of automation-related content, and is the founding sponsor of The Automation Federation (automationfederation.org), an association of non-profit organizations serving as “The Voice of Automation.” Through a wholly owned subsidiary, ISA bridges the gap between standards and their implementation with the ISA Security Compliance Institute (isasecure.org) and the ISA Wireless Compliance Institute (isa100wci.org).

ABOUT NOVA SYSTEMS

Nova Systems (Nova) is an Australian-headquartered global technical consultancy and professional services firm, using systems engineering as the core discipline to deliver services and solutions to our clients. Our niche is in providing Defense, Government and Industry clients with world-class independent expertise in operational- and safety-critical fields.

Nova operates as the predominant consulting business unit of the Nova Group, which include several companies specializing in aerospace design & certification, geographical information systems, software engineering and internet-of-things solutions. Nova Systems has offices throughout Australia and international offices in United Kingdom, Singapore, Norway and New Zealand. We leverage off our 800-strong global workforce with diverse skillsets and experience to provide the best solutions and advice to our clients.

Nova’s capabilities extend from complex project management through most specialist engineering disciplines, including cyber security. We are highly versed at combining our specialist engineering expertise with domain knowledge to develop and recommend industry leading solutions for our clients. Our mission is to satisfy customer requirements through a “best for capability” fully integrated product team approach and has successfully applied this methodology across a range of significant programs.

As a leading Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) trusted partner to clients in Government, Defence and Commercial sectors, Nova Systems is well placed to advise, consult, and educate on cybersecurity specific initiatives. With an Information Technology & Operational Technology qualified team, Nova Systems provides a suite of security services guided as a CREST member company as well as a Founding Member to the International Society of Automation Global Cybersecurity Alliance.