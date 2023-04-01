Singapore and Malaysia set up cross-border payment link

The central banks of Singapore and Malaysia launched a cross-border payment link between the neighbouring countries on Friday, March 31.

The new system, called Nets-DuitNow QR, allows travelers to pay at stores by scanning a QR code.

Customers of 12 participating banks and e-wallet operators can make payments by scanning a unified QR code displayed at vendors.

The payment link also supports online cross-border e-commerce transactions, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Source: centralbanking.com