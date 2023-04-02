4,500 daily bus trips during Thailand’s Songkran holidays

The Transport Company has announced that it will be operating 4,500 daily trips during the Songkran holidays. The company will carry people from Bangkok to other provinces and back.

The Songkran Festival, also known as Thai New Year, takes place from April 13 to 15. It is one of the busiest times for travel in the country.

This year, the Transport Company is expecting a 10% increase in passengers during the April 10-12 period, NNT reported.

After the holiday period, the company expects around 53,000 people to return to Bangkok each day from April 16 to 18. To accommodate this, the Transport Company will provide 3,300 trips to Bangkok.

The managing director of the Transport Company, Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit, has advised passengers to arrive at the bus terminals about two to three hours before the scheduled departure time. He added that tickets can be purchased from ticket booths at the terminals, or through the company’s website, app, or ticket agents nationwide.

The Songkran Festival is known worldwide. It is celebrated to honor family values, pay respect to seniors, and participate in traditional ceremonies. The festival is one of the most culturally important celebrations in Thailand.

Source: thethaiger.com