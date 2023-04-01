Members of exiled Chinese church detained in Thailand

More than 60 self-exiled members of a Chinese Christian church were detained in Thailand.

The detained paid fines Friday, March 31, for overstaying their visas. Still, the members legal status remains uncertain.

The self-exiled members of the church fears being deported to their home country, due to facing possible persecution.

The 63 members of the Shenzhen Holy Reformed Church were in court Friday, in the city of Pattaya, after being detained a day earlier by Thai immigration authorities.

32 members of the group, who is considered to be adults, were charged with overstaying their visas.

Source: atchisonglobenow.com