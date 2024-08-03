Swedish BTS Group acquires SEAC in Thailand

SEAC is a leading organizational and human resource development consultant company with headquarters in Bangkok. As of 1 August 2024, SEAC is part of the Swedish BTS Group AB – a leading global strategy implementation firm.

In a press release, BTS Group explains about SEAC, that it is the number 1 organizational development and leadership company in Southeast Asia.

“In the past 32 years, SEAC has served over 1,500 organizations and 3 million leaders and learners on their mission to grow and empower people and organizations,” BTS writes.

SEAC generated approximately USD 6.5 million in revenue in 2023 based on a team of more than 50 consultants and specialists who will join BTS as part of the transaction.

“Since our early days at the APM Group, our passion has been to serve and grow organizations and people in Southeast Asia. Joining BTS will exponentially allow us to do more of this,” says Arinya Talerngsri, current Managing Director of SEAC.

Philios Andreou, Deputy CEO of the BTS Group is equally optimistic:

“SEAC’s focus on client results, the quality of their innovative learning methodologies, their entrepreneurial spirit, passion and great team will be a perfect fit with BTS’ organizational DNA and values. As the two business integrate, we see opportunities to increase profitability further over time,” he says.

SEAC: https://www.seasiacenter.com/aboutus

BTS Group: https://bts.com/company/