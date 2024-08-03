Norwegian Thai Taste seafood campaign

The Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) has launched a new campaign, ‘Norwegian Thai Taste: Valuable Ingredients…for Thai Food in 4 Regions’, aiming to expand its market in Thailand by partnering with local restaurants and stores nationwide.

Ms. Åshild Nakken, Director of Southeast Asia for the NSC, announced the initiative, which builds on the success of the ‘The Story from the North’ campaign in 2022. The campaign kicked off in Bangkok on August 1 at Gaysorn Tower with Thai-Norwegian actress Yaya-Urassaya Sperbund who will join to promote Norwegian seafood in Chiang Mai, Phuket, and Khon Kaen throughout this month

Urassaya is the daughter of Urai and Sigurd Sperbund. She began her acting career in 2008 and has since been acting in about ten Thai movies. For her roles in Brother of the Year, Nakee 2 (2018) and Fast And Feel Love (2022), she won the Suphannahong National Film Award for Best Actress.

Source: Khaosod English