The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) appoints Erik Berglof the first Chief Economist

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun announced that Erik Berglof has been appointed the Bank’s first Chief Economist, effective 1 September 2020.

As head of the Economics Department, he will set the vision and strategy for the Department and lead the planning, implementation and supervision of its work plan in support of the Bank’s mandate to foster sustainable economic development by investing in an inclusive and sustainable Asia.

AIIB President Jin Liqun said “I am delighted to welcome Erik to AIIB’s management team as the Bank transitions into an important growth phase against the backdrop of a challenging global economic outlook.”

“Erik’s outstanding intellectual leadership and extensive experience working with international financial institutions will bring valuable insights and support AIIB’s efforts to meet clients’ demand and promote sustainable social and economic development in Asia and beyond.”

Erik Berglof said “I welcome this opportunity to contribute to AIIB’s vision of a prosperous Asia and its mission of financing infrastructure for tomorrow. I look forward to applying my years of experience to support AIIB’s firm commitment to financial, economic, environmental and social sustainability and a multilateral approach to development finance.”

Berglof is a leading economist with significant achievements in economics and international development. Prior to joining AIIB, Berglof was Director of the Institute of Global Affairs, London School of Economics, where he launched the LSE Global Policy Lab engaging advanced and emerging economies on research-based policy design and implementation.

From 2006 to 2015, Berglof served as Chief Economist of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. During his tenure, he helped create and co-led the Vienna Initiative, a European crisis response credited with mitigating the impact of the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Berglof received his Ph.D. from the Stockholm School of Economics and is a Sweden national. From 1996 to 2006, he was Director of the Stockholm Institute of Transition Economics at the School of Economics. He has been a nonresident Senior Fellow of the Brookings Institution since 2006. He served as a Professor at the London School of Economics and Stockholm School of Economics, and an Assistant Professor at the Université Libre de Bruxelles; in addition, he has held visiting positions at Harvard University, Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He has served on several prominent international advisory groups, including the 2019 High-Level Wise Persons Group on European Development Finance Architecture, an eight-person group with a mandate to assess the European development finance architecture and propose options for European policymakers. In 2017-2018, he served as Deputy Secretary of the G20 Eminent Persons Group on Global Financial Governance, which was involved in the review of the system of international financial institutions.

Berglof has published widely on financial development, corporate governance and transition economics.

