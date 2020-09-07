Bi Norwegian Business School hosts a panel discussion on ‘Sustainable Finance’ on 16 September

BI Norwegian Business School invites Norwegian Business Association China members to listen to this livestreaming panel discussion on 16 September 2020.

Our world is facing growing challenges such as climate change and social inequality. In addition to these, we are fighting through a pandemic crisis. As a result, many companies must change their way of thinking and look upon “Sustainable Finance” as a business model with growing importance. Sustainable Finance gives businesses the choice to act in a responsible way and to support positive change in day-to-day business.

Sustainable Finance has become a core component of a company’s business and it plays a key role to mobilize the necessary capital to deliver results for the company’s goals. It helps to ensure that investments support a resilient economy and a sustainable recovery from the impacts of the today’s pandemic.

PS: “ESG” is an abbreviation for Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance, and refers to the three central factors in measuring the sustainability and societal impact of an investment in a company or business.

The honourable panellists:

Janicke Scheele, Head of Responsible Investments at DNB Asset Management,

Bente Sverdrup, Head of Sustainability at Gjensidige,

Christian Melby, Investment Team at Summa Equity,

Professor Bruno Gerard, Department of Finance at BI,

Line Asker, Director for Sustainable Finance at Finans Norge.

Time: Wednesday, 16 September 2020 at 09:00 – 09:45 (CET/Norway)

Place: Online streaming – link received after registering

Registration: Please click here to register for the webinar