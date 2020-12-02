Finnish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong looking for Executive Director

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong announced on 1 December that the Chmber is now seeking an outgoing and active candidate for the Executive Director position to be in charge of the chamber’s daily operations.

The ideal candidate can facilitate business opportunities, organize high profile events and information sharing seminars, and promote Finnish businesses operating in Hong Kong and China.

In addition, the Executive Director serves as one of the board directors and helps steer the overall goals and future direction of the chamber.

The deadline for applications is 8 December 2020.

