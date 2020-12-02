Nordic ambassadors graced the Poinsettia Wishes Flower Dome opening Singapore ceremony



Flower Dome’s signature floral displays make a return with the well-loved Poinsettia Wishes on 27 November 2020.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment of Singapore, Ms Grace Fu, together with Ambassadors from the four Nordic Embassies in Singapore – Royal Danish Embassy, Embassy of Finland, Royal Norwegian Embassy, and Embassy of Sweden, – and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands graced the opening of Poinsettia Wishes in Flower Dome this evening.

Enjoy and complete your Christmas experience in the Gardens with Christmas Bundle. For more information please read here.