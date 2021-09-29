A new visionary senior school for Bangkok



An exciting chapter is about to begin for Wellington College International School Bangkok, as it nears completion of the first phase development of its Senior School. It is not, however, building magnificent facilities just for the sake of it, everything about the School is centred around a rich educational philosophy.

Founded in 2018, Wellington College Bangkok has quickly become known as one of Thailand’s leading international schools. Boasting a beautiful, green, purpose-built campus just 20 minutes from down-town Bangkok, students benefit from receiving an outstanding British international education from highly experienced and world-class teaching professionals.

The parent school, Wellington College in England, is one of the most revered and important educational institutions in the UK. Wellington College Bangkok not only benefits immensely from a close working relationship with its British counterpart, but also through the wider family of Wellington Schools in Shanghai, Tianjin, Hangzhou and, from 2023, in Pune, India. Outstanding academic achievement lives and breathes through the family of schools with remarkable success at both IGCSE and A-level, and students gaining places at the world’s best universities and colleges including Oxbridge and Ivy League.

Families who join Wellington do so because they identify with the truly progressive approach to education that is part of the Wellington DNA. Wellington College Bangkok has been specifically designed to facilitate the delivery of innovative educational experiences tailored to each stage of a child’s learning journey.

Founding Master of Wellington College Bangkok, Mr. Chris Nicholls explains the thinking behind the new facility.

“Our new Senior School is a beautiful marriage of design and educational philosophy; that is because we know that the quality of a child’s environment can be fundamental to both their wellbeing and their success in life.

Whether it’s outside, under the trees, or indoors, in our purpose-built learning studios, every corner of the new building and surrounding grounds is a learning space that people naturally want to spend time in.

The whole building is organised around a spectacular central atrium, which allows natural light to fall and flow around the building, giving the feeling of space and calm. The Dining Hall, inspired by restaurants in some of the World’s top hotels, encourages social interaction, an appreciation of food and the joy of sharing it with friends and colleagues.

Our stunning central library and surrounding learning studios provide an environment that recognises knowledge, understanding and skills don’t only come from the classroom – and not just from the teacher. These spaces allow students to take what they have studied with expert teachers in lessons out into individual and collaborative research projects, self-directed study, into a world of knowledge and understanding beyond the curriculum. As students are inspired to explore things by themselves, they will enjoy their discovery more and more. This is the active approach to learning instilled in Wellingtonians across the globe.

There is also great importance placed on detail. Each floor of the building is different – not just the colour, but the entire interior design. Of course, this helps you know where you are in the building, but it is also true that different and interesting spaces, with their own characters serve to refresh the mind, aiding memory and learning.”

Mr Nicholls embraced a collaborative approach to the design and development of the Senior School building, involving teachers, students, external stakeholders, and the specialist designers at Space Zero, a UK-based firm specialising in the design of learning environments for educational projects worldwide.

The new Senior School building at Wellington College International School Bangkok will be open for students by 1 November 2021 and prospective families are able to visit, subject to Covid-19 preventive protocols.

