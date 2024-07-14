Annette Rosenqvist has passed away

Annette Rosenqvist, former Attaché in charge of the Visa Section at the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok has passed away. According to the death announcement, the funeral took place on Saturday 13 July 2024 at Mosede Church in Greve.

Annette Rosenqvist started her assignment in Bangkok in 2013 together with another two members of Ambassador Michael H. Winther’s “Team Denmark”, Consul Birgit Sarah Kondrup-Palmqvist and Asbjørn Overgaard Christiansen.

She was introduced to ScandAsia readers here: https://scandasia.com/new-key-members-of-team-denmark/