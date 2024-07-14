Chinese troops in military exercise near border to Poland worries Sweden

Chinese troops in a military exercise near the border to Poland worries Sweden. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told press during the NATO Summit 9 – 11 Jul 2024.

“It cannot be understood in any other way than that China wants to show that there is a group of countries that are like-minded and the opposite of what we stand for,” Ulf Kristersson said on 11 July at a press meeting after the NATO Summit.

To a question about possible sanctions against China, Kristersson answered:

“I don’t know if we’re really there yet. I think there is an increased awareness that China is now acting directly opposite to what the entire EU stands for vis-à-vis Ukraine. Sanctions are complicated things but we are getting closer to a situation where the EU should act more forcefully against China.”