Property Flow strenghten its core and ready to take on international growth

Norwegian invented Property Flow has strengthened its cash position by 700KUSD by taking in Swedish investment company PropTech Farm as lead investor in the SaaS platform, and is now aiming for international growth.

Property Flow Platform provides an end-to-end turn key solution for small to medium size real estate businesses to grow their own real estate business. Everything from access to inventory, listing management, CRM and real-estate websites is provided as a service. Any person that has an interest in becoming an agent, or that is an agent can get started on Property Flow by signing up online, and within hours have access to inventory and all tools required to start doing a real-estate business.

Amongst the other investors are the founding team and Seven Peaks Software. The Swedish investment company PropTech Farm’s goal is to invest up to SEK 200 million in startups within PropTech over a 5-year period.

Property Flow has been initially focusing on the Thai market, and is now looking to further strengthen its position in Thailand as well as internationally through strategic partnerships.

Jostein Aksnes, CEO and Founder of Property Flow says “Looking at how e-commerce has been evolving over the last few years, we see similar trends on real estate which historically is an industry lagging behind on digital transformation. More and more marketing channels are becoming available, which makes it increasingly more complicated, but important, to utilize all channels to maximize lead generation and exposure”

Omni channel is widely adopted for e-commerce, and Property Flow is now focusing on bringing the same convenience and solutions for the real-estate industry, with centralized listing management in the core. The property data is maintained one place, and this data can be syndicated to all available channels automatically, saving both time and cost.

With Property Flow Core, a headless centralized Property Information Management Platform, the company is providing a modern SaaS solution that fits nicely into most digital transformation projects where property data is being managed, allowing the platform to gain more interest and adoption from enterprise clients.

Fredrik Bergman, CEO of PropTech Farm says “Since some years back we´ve been following the development of Property Flow and we see a great potential to take this platform and newly upgraded Property Flow CORE to the Global arena. We and the management team will now focus on making the solution available on all markets”

Property Flow Core provides the bridge between the real-estate developers, agents and brokers, and the various marketing channels, real-estate portals, marketplaces allowing information to flow seamlessly and accurately between systems. This allows our clients to effectively reach new channels and markets.

Jostein Aksnes, CEO and Founder of Property Flow says “As a software engine I have always had passion for solving complex problems, and the real-estate industry is an interesting space which has been slow on adopting new technologies in most markets. Because of this, we see there is a great opportunity to provide a technology platform to help and speed up the transformation process across a wide range of use cases, starting with real estate agents, brokerages and developers. During COVID we see the increased importance of being able to work digitally, and Property Flow is aiming to help digitize the real-estate industry. We are very excited to Have Fredrik and PropTechFarm join the team, and Property Flow will gain benefits from the long real-estate domain and entrepreneur experience the team brings with them. With PropTechFarm and Seven Peaks as part of the team we are now ready to scale up further.”

About Property Flow:

Property Flow is a seed funded proptech startup based in Thailand and Singapore focusing on digitizing the real-estate industry through innovative software solutions and technology platforms.

Property Flow is a SAAS platform providing a wide range of turn key solutions for real-estate agents, brokers and developers, as well as a headless platform for centralized property information management,

As a startup incubated through Seven Peaks Software, Property Flow takes great advantage of close collaboration with the strong team of engineers and designers in the Seven Peaks team.

Read more at property-flow.com , press section and media kit

About Seven Peaks Software:

Seven Peaks Software is an international software and design company based in Bangkok, Thailand, under Norwegian ownership and management.

The leadership team have been working with building enterprise software and dedicated remote teams for 15 years, and have positioned themselves as one of the leading software and design agencies in Thailand service local and international enterprise clients.

A senior mixed team of 75 local and international experts provides end to end services from UX/ Design, Software Architecture, mobile and web development as well as building more bespoke cloud solutions.