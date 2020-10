On Tuesday 29 September, the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce organized the evening talk: Inspirational Leadership in post COVID time event at the Seven Peaks Software office. We would like to thank you hereby for the generous contribution from Seven Peaks for the nice venue, Zaino Food Thai for the amazing Italian food, Mr. Ragil Ratnam our inspirational speaker for this event, G four for Prosecco and supporting foreign chambers of commerce.

.

Click to see the photos of this event here: