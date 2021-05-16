UN Women Care Accelerator extends registration date to 19 May

Are you a woman, struggling to grow that winner business idea? You need a mentor!

Buckle down and join the UN Women Care Accelerator to build your care business plan in record time!

Plus, you’ll get exclusive access to the coaching, financing, resources, support network and visibility to scale to the next stage of growth.

Are you a fitting the profile?

✅ You’re a women-led / women-impacting startup in Asia-Pacific’s care industry

✅ Your innovative products and services cater to child / elderly care

✅ You have a minimum viable product (MVP) or first paying customers in the care industry

✅ You want to boost women’s opportunities at work

*Note: Our extended deadline closes on 27 May 2021,Bangkok midnight (GMT+7).

Interested participants, please register here.

Want to learn more?

Join our webinar on Wednesday 19 May 2021.