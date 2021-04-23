Dancham elected 3 new board members

The Annual General Meeting of the Danish Thai Chamber of Commerce was attended by only 12 members, but since the membership has gone down, the required quorum of 10 percent of the total 100 members was met and the AGM could be concluded according to the Statutes.

After the annual report of President Claus Rasmussen, the meeting voted in one new regular board member, Worapatr Nilklang from the Padiworada Group. Two substitutes were also elected, Michael Joergensen of Vestergaard Co., Ltd. and Lars Bank. The new board members replaced Ms. Siriporn Wongurai and Mr. Supareak ‘Charlie’ Chomchan who left the board during the past year.

The decline in membership was also reflected in the financial report, which saw the year 2020 end with a deficit of 250.000 THB, despite Secretary General Michael Andersen having gone down to part time work and several other saving measures. A new income item was assisting the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce with certain admin tasks, which benefitted both chambers.

Treasurer Kent Hvid Nielsen presented a very conservative budget for the current year, which would reduce the loss to less than half this amount.

One of three changes to the Statutes was of particular interest since it would allow any member to represent the Danish Thai Chamber of Commerce in other meetings and institutions on the condition that their representation is approved in advance by a majority of the board of the Chamber. If managed wisely, this could extend the influence and presence of the Chamber far beyond what the current board is capable of.

Placing the meeting in the restaurant of The Stable Lodge was a welcome end solution after first announcing the location to be the Royal Danish Embassy, then Grundfos – and finally Stable Lodge restaurant, where the members enjoyed small Danish styled “pindemadder”.