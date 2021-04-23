Copenhagen Noma’s New Head Chef Kenneth Foong shared ‘Where to Eat and Drink in Singapore’

Singaporean chef Kenneth Foong recently took the helm as head chef of renowned restaurant Noma in Copenhagen. From his new home in the Danish capital, he reflects on what he misses most from home, and where he longs to eat when he next returns.

In 2018, Kenneth Foong left Cure in Singapore where he was head chef to take up an internship at Noma in Copenhagen. Just two years later, he was thrilled to be named Noma’s new head chef. He told Asia Tattler in an interview “I fell in love with the way the restaurant is run, the culture, the people. And of course the country of Denmark itself, and Copenhagen, which is just beautiful to live in.”

That said, Singapore still holds a special place in his heart. “I miss my family, my friends, the food,” says Foong, who is looking forward to his next visit. And given the many places he shared with Tatler Dining in which to savour the best that the Lion City has to offer, it’s bound to be a food-and-drink-fuelled trip when he does make it back

What do you miss most in terms of food and drink when you are away from Singapore?I miss the variety and the accessibility. Food in Singapore is everywhere and there is so much variety, not just in terms of the types of cuisine but the different genres, from fine dining to local to hawker. And it’s easy to satisfy a craving as Singapore is a small country so nothing is that far away. I really miss waking up at 2 in the morning and going for a local bite somewhere. Unfortunately, that’s not something you can do in Copenhagen.

What is the first dish you eat when you return and where do you go for it?

I go to Hong Kong Street Chun Kee in Alexandra Village and I have the fish noodle soup. A big part of this is nostalgia because I grew up going to that place every Sunday with my family, when we would sit down around the table and talk about life. It has that connection I’m constantly craving, especially when I come home.

Source: Singapore Asia Tattler

Photos: Channel News Asia