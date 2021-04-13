Danes Worldwide: Can Danes abroad get a Corona Passport?

As an organization for Danes abroad, Danes Worldwide continues to provide the necessary information for Danes globally especially during the pandemic. Danes Worldwide continues to seek answers from the authorities and fights to ensure that consideration for Danes abroad is kept in mind in the coming time and planning.

Below is Danes Worldwide’s explanation regarding what a corona passport is and whether Danes abroad can use it. Danes Worldwide’s article also covers tests and documentation on results for citizens without residence in Denmark without an active CPR number.

On 22 March 2021, the Prime Minister of Denmark announced that a majority in the Danish parliament has agreed on a framework agreement for the reopening of Denmark. As part of the reopening, a “Corona passport” (Coronapas) will be introduced, which will help the responsible reopening of the country.

What is the Corona Passport?

In short, the passport must serve as documentation and show whether the holder has been vaccinated against COVID-19, whether the holder has passed infection with COVID-19, or whether the holder has tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours.

The individual Corona passport has been available from the end of March through the publicly developed app “MyHealth” (MinSundhed). By the end of May, a more user-friendly app specifically for this purpose is expected to be fully developed. The press release states that even vaccinated citizens who do not use digital solutions must have an easy way to be able to document their vaccination.

Who can use the Corona Passport?

For the time being, the digital Corona passport can only be used by citizens with a Danish CPR number and NemID, who have been vaccinated in Denmark, through the “MyHealth” app.

It is not yet clear in which situations the Corona passport will be used, just as at present it is unfortunately not possible to guess whether this solution can at some point be extended to Danes abroad who do not fall into the above group.

Danes Worldwide continues to seek answers from the authorities and fights to ensure that consideration for Danes abroad is kept in mind in the coming time and planning. We make sure to report when there is new information or answers from the health authorities or the government.

You can read more about the access to, as well as the use and implementation of the Corona passport on the page here.

Test and documentation on results for citizens without residence in Denmark

At the time of writing, people who are to be tested in Denmark have two options regarding access to tests and delivery of test results.

If you do not have an active CPR number, you must create a user profile on the website www.covidresults.dk. The user will then be assigned a barcode that can be brought to the test center, which gives access to the test. The test results are made available via the aforementioned user profile on the website and can be printed from here so that the person tested has documentation of the results.

Test and documentation on results for citizens with residence

If you are registered as a resident in Denmark and therefore have an “active” CPR number, you can use the appointment function at www.coronaprøver.dk. The test results can then be accessed by logging in to www.sundhed.dk.

If you do not have an active CPR number, you can register with a residence in Denmark, and thereby either reactivate or acquire your social security number. This presupposes that the stay in Denmark is longer than 3 months. If you have never been resident in Denmark, you must contact the municipality you are staying to have the CPR number created.

If you return home to Denmark after having been displaced for more than 10 years, you must contact your then municipality of residence to have your CPR number reactivated.

If you have resided in Denmark within the past 10 years, you can have your CPR number reactivated by contacting the Corona hotline by phone: (+45) 7020 0233.