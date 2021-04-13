Danish Embassy Singapore and partners host ‘Partnership for zero-carbon shipping’ webinar

The Danish Embassy in Singapore together with the Danish Maritime Authority hosts “Greening Tomorrow, Today: Partnerships For Zero Carbon Shipping” on 22 April, a virtual event where maritime players will explore areas for increased international public-private collaboration towards emission-free shipping.

Topics for discussion include developing the frameworks for innovation across the entire value chain to support the development of new energy systems and technologies for decarbonizing shipping, and strategies to enable international collaboration across the maritime value chain.

About the event, Greening Tomorrow, Today: Partnerships For Zero Carbon Shipping:

International shipping accounts for 2-3%. of global GHG emissions – a number that will only increase in line with expected growth in global trade if no actions are taken. Shipping is a hard-to-abate sector and the solution involves the entire maritime value chain from fuel production via ports to the ships. Therefore, it requires international collaboration amongst states, companies, and non-state actors as well as across the value chain to reach the international climate goals set in the Paris Agreement and the International Maritime Organization’s initial GHG strategy.

The overall challenge is to make different parts of the value chain across sectors commit, cooperate and deliver at the same time to prove that emission-free shipping has the potential to be a practicable and viable choice. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure the right framework for innovation across the entire value chain to support the development of new energy systems and technologies for decarbonizing shipping. Furthermore, international collaboration across the maritime value chain is key to ensure the development of zero-emission shipping, and zero-emission shipping is a must-win battle in our collective effort to overcome climate change.

On 22 April 2021, we invite leading maritime players to pinpoint their views as Singapore and Denmark seek to unfold potentials for increased international public-private collaboration towards emission-free shipping.

The event is presented by SGInnovate, the Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore, and the Danish Maritime Authority.

Organizer

Royal Danish Embassy in Singapore

Danish Maritime Authority

SGInnovate

Target Audience

Maritime decision-makers and green innovators

Event Type

Open

