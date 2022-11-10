Danes Worlwide and Danish collaborators in Singapore to host event on reunification

In cooperation with Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) , the Royal Danish Embassy and Maersk Singapore, Danes Worldwide offers a unique opportunity to gain information on family reunification and related topics that matters for Danes abroad.

The meeting is open for all Danes and spouses, family members, or others with an affiliation to Denmark. The primary focus of the meeting will be on family reunification, but it will also be possible to discuss other issues such as Danish citizenship, if time allows.

The programme includes an introduction to Danes Worldwide by Micháel Bach Petersen, Secretary General of Danes Worldwide, information on family reunification by Lisbeth Kjersgaard, Legal Advisor of Danes Worldwide, and a subsequent open discussion.

Danes Worlwide are further able to offer one-on-one meetings with legal advisor Lisbeth Kjersgaard on 21 and 24 November. At the meetings you may discuss your personal issues and legal questions in full discretion. As an alternative, the meetings can be held online. The meetings are free of charge and can be booked by sending an email to lisbeth@danes.dk

Information and sign up: https://www.dabs-singapore.com/new-events/hzn5mcwe8behnt6-yhxfc?fbclid=IwAR3eq-Of4DSeuJ6xvolcMFsHVC6jlk7agjiwpZ_In1skyzG-IVTppxlvPng

