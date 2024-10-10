Danish hearing brand Audientes A/S and Chinese partner Shenzhen Hengtong have won first prize in the Electronic Information category at the “Tide Rising in the East, Winning in Haining” Entrepreneurship Competition.

The award recognizes their AI-powered, self-fitting hearing aid solution, presented by Hengtong CEO Xiaojuan Liu. This innovative system uses intelligent algorithms for more accurate hearing tests and fittings, offering personalized care and preventing hearing damage.

The partnership highlights the two companies’ commitment to advancing hearing healthcare in China. They’ve also signed an agreement with Zhejiang University, further expanding their presence in the Chinese market.