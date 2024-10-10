China / Finland / International relations

Finland’s President Stubb will be meeting with Xi in China

Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb, will embark on a state visit to China from October 28 to October 31. During this visit, he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other senior government officials. This Finland president visit to China aims to strengthen bilateral relations and address pressing global issues, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.

This state visit comes at a pivotal moment for both countries to collaborate on security concerns. Finland and China have engaged in careful diplomacy since October of last year, particularly regarding the involvement of a Hong Kong-registered cargo vessel implicated in damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline. Finnish police concluded that the pipeline sustained significant damage when an anchor was dragged across it.

As President Stubb prepares for these discussions, he emphasizes Finland’s commitment to open dialogue and cooperation on critical regional matters. This visit underscores the significance of international relations and diplomacy in addressing current global challenges.

The outcomes of this visit may play a crucial role in shaping future interactions between Finland and China, marking a step forward in their diplomatic ties
