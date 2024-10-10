Indonesian Minister worried about tourism

Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, has expressed concern that the conflict in the Middle East could negatively affect tourism in Indonesia.

Speaking at a press conference in Jakarta on Monday, the Minister said that tourists might postpone their visits and reduce their spending.

“The unstable situations there had caused delays to flights from and to the countries in the Middle East. Indirectly, the occurring conflicts could reduce interest of foreign tourists to fly for holiday and personal travels, including to Indonesia,” he stated.

The Indonesian government aims to welcome at least 14.3 million foreign tourists by 2024. According to data from Statistics Indonesia, the country has already recorded 9.09 million foreign tourist visits as of August.

