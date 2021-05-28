Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Food & Beverage

Danish microbrewery Mikkeller opens second spot in China

- by Mette Larsen

The Danish microbrewery Mikkeller has opened its second spot in China in the old El Luchador space in Xuhui District, Shanghai.

Mikkeller opened its first spot in China last year and now the brewery and beer brand can add a second location to its portfolio. The new spot is called Mikkeller Xintiandi and is split across two levels. The bar features Danish comfort food for brunch, lunch, and dinner, along with spirits, wine, and champagne. 

The menu is mainly designed by head chef Mikkellers Michelin and features Nordic comfort eats including Roast Pork Sandwiches, Beef Tartare, and Danish Style Roast Chicken. 

In addition, Mikkeller Xintiandi has a selection of 10 different tap beers, eight of which offer Mikkeller brews, with two rotating guest drafts.

