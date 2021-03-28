Denmark signed One Health Partnership for Zoonotic Diseases in Vietnam

Zoonotic diseases are diseases shared between animals and people – like well-known dengue fever, malaria, birdflu, ringworms, etc.

Ambassador of Denmark to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen, signed on 26 March 2021 the Vietnam One Health Partnership for Zoonosis, along with Vice-minister Phung Duc Tien, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Vice-minister Do Xuan Tuyen, Ministry of Health and Vice-minister Vo Tuan Nhan, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and 27 other signatories representing domestic and international development partners.

The partnership aims to strengthen cooperation, coordination, and preparedness towards future zoonotic diseases and antimicrobial resistance. The Danish Embassy expressed that they are proud to continue to support the Vietnamese government in these efforts, particularly in the area of prevention of antimicrobial resistance in the animal husbandry sector, through the Strategic Sector Cooperation on food safety between Vietnam and Denmark

Photo credit: OHP Secretariat (MARD, MOH, MONRE) and ICD-MARD