Denmark-Vietnam to strengthen partnership on food safety

On 10 May 2021 the Danish embassy in Vietnam released an update from last week, as follow

Denmark hosted the 2nd annual meeting under the Strategic Partnership on Food Safety and Sustainable Food Production between Vietnam and Denmark. The Danish and Vietnamese agricultural ministers signed the partnership in 2018, witnessed by the two prime ministers of Denmark and Vietnam.

The meeting, which was held as an online meeting due to the current COVID-19 travel restrictions, had Danish participation from the Embassy of Denmark in Hanoi, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration, the Danish Ministry of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries. From the Vietnamese side, the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) as well as several relevant MARD departments and research institutions participated.

Many new ideas for future cooperation and knowledge sharing in the light of the Strategic Partnership were exchanged and discussed. Denmark and Vietnam have a long-standing tradition for fruitful cooperation in the field of food safety and sustainable food production both within development cooperation, capacity building, research and trade. There was a great interest from both sides to strengthen the cooperation especially the link between economic diplomacy and trade. We all look forward to meet physically in Denmark for the next annual meeting, hopefully during spring 2022.

Please contact the Danish Embassy for assistance by the Trade Section or Sector Counsellor Katrine Lundsby for further information on the Strategic partnership.