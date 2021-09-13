Denmark and Vietnam discuss challenges faced by businesses during the pandemic

On 9 September, the Danish Ambassador Kim Højlund Christensen attend a meeting with Vietnam’s Prime Minister H. E. Mr. Pham Minh Chinh to discuss challenges faced by businesses during the covid-19 pandemic, according to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam.

Also present at the meeting were ambassadors from other EU member states, private companies, and interest groups as well as Vietnamese leaders of relevant ministries and provinces.

During the Ambassador Kim Højlund Christensen stressed the importance of adequate support to companies and foreign investors, as well as the need for an extension of feed-in tariffs in the wind energy sector, the Embassy states.