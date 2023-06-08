Ege Arp-Hansen displayed at Design Shanghai

Danish artist, Ege Arp-Hansen, has announced that he will be participating in Design Shanghai 8 to 11 June 2023.

Last year his Chinese gallery Yudian Art presented him at Shenzhen Creative Week and this year they have chosen Shanghai.

Both fairs, in which many art galleries also partake, are among the most important in China and thus in Asia. Around 70,000 visitors are expected at this fair.

Via their Chinese agents, participants from Denmark include Carl Hansen & Son, Louis Poulsen and Royal Copenhagen.

Shanghai is the city where the artist has the most followers on Instagram. Copenhagen comes in second and Paris in third.

Ege Arp-Hansen won’t be at the fair himself. Instead, you’ll find his agent Yudian at stand 1D53, in hall 1.

Source: egearp-hansen.dk