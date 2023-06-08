ECCO opens new concept store in Singapore

During its 60th-anniversary, Danish leather footwear and lifestyle brand, ECCO, held the grand opening of its seventh store in Singapore. Following the global PRIME concept design, ECCO Raffles City draws inspiration from the brand’s Danish heritage.

Spanning 915 sq. ft, the new store reflects ECCO’s values and commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability.

“It is an exciting time for ECCO as the brand continues to commit to our principles of comfort, craftsmanship and innovation. Even as we enter a new decade,” says ECCO Singapore and Malaysia’s General Manager, David To.

“With the opening of the new ECCO Raffles City store, it gives us greater opportunity to build on our values and deliver an upscale and personalized experience for our shoppers.”

There are several firsts connected to the newly opened store. There’s a special lounge area serving complementary cups of coffee and a leather embossing service, offering shoppers an option to personalize their purchases.

Honoring the premium identity of PRIME concept stores worldwide, ECCO enthusiasts will quickly identify the brand’s distinctive, minimalistic, Scandinavian design.

Source: yahoo.com