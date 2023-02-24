EU-funded project PANDASIA works on reducing risks of zoonoses spread in Thailand

The EU-funded transdisciplinary scientific project, PANDASIA, had its first meeting during the mid of February 2023 in Khon Kaen to discuss solutions in reducing future risks of zoonoses spread in Thailand as well as come up with preventive measures.

According to the Open Access Government website, the project’s researchers consisted of biologists, veterinarians, mathematicians, sociologists and human medical doctors from Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, and Thailand.

“PANDASIA is a new, transdisciplinary EU project by universities and research institutions in Europe and Thailand with the aim of investigating the origin of pandemics guided by the ‘One Health’ approach,” said Hans J Overgaard, the project coordinator from the Norwegian University of Life Sciences.

“This transdisciplinary approach applies human, animal and environmental health and social science.”

As Southeast Asia is considered a hotspot for the emergence of new zoonotic pathogens, the organization has chosen Thailand to develop effective solutions in solving the issue and reduce local outbreaks to become global pandemics.

Zoonoses spread or zoonotic pathogens is when viruses and bacteria are transmitted between animals and humans. It is frequently caused by unsafe agricultural practices and the consumption of contaminated food or water.

Source: https://www.openaccessgovernment.org/pandasia-reducing-risk-zoonoses-spread-europe-asia/153668/