The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) hosted a workshop to introduce the Deposit Return System (DRS) in the Philippines. Held at the Seda Hotel in Quezon City, and supported by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), the event aims to enhance the country’s circular economy.

Norway helps Philippines launch deposit return system

DRS incentivizes consumers to return plastic packaging by offering refunds. This is crucial for the Philippines to achieve its goal of 80% plastic waste recovery by 2028. The system has proven successful worldwide and is expected to significantly reduce waste and boost recycling efforts in the Philippines.

Norwegian Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster highlighted Norway’s success with a 92.8% return rate on plastic bottles. He expressed confidence in DRS’s potential to address the waste challenges in the Philippines. DENR Undersecretary Atty. Analiza Teh discussed plans to collaborate with civil society to create a scalable and sustainable national program.

The workshop began the first phase of a feasibility study conducted by Estonian consultancy Earth Care. Funded by the Norwegian Embassy, the study aims to tailor the DRS to local needs. This effort sets the stage for pilot projects by 2025, fostering sustainable waste management practices in the archipelago.

Norway helps Philippines launch deposit return system

Source: The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila