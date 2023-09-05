EU chief warns of growing population of wolves in European regions

The European Commission chief, Ursula von der Leyen warned people of the threats caused by the growing populations of wolves in several regions in Europe.

“The concentration of wolf packs in some European regions has become a real danger for livestock and potentially also for humans,” she explained.

According to AFP via The Bangkok Post, von der Leyen’s statement urged local communities, scientists and officials to submit data on wolf numbers and their impact to a European Commission email address by 22 September 2023.

Therefore, the commission can use the information to make decisions about how to modify wolf protection laws “to introduce, where necessary, further flexibility.”

This argument was made following the laws to protect wolves from hunters and farmers Belgium recently launched and it was opposed by many animal-focused activists across social media.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2641345