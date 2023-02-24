General news / Laos

Hydropower plant in Luang Prabang Laos to be completed in 2030

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Mekong River, Luang Prabang, Laos. Photo by iStock.

A 1,460 MW hydropower plant constructed on the Mekong River in Luang Prabang province, Laos, is expected to be completed and able to generate electricity in 2030.

According to Big News Network, it was estimated to produce about 6,854 GWh of energy each year.

Currently, there are 94 power generating plants in Laos with a total installed capacity of 11,661 MW, capable of producing 58,813 GWh per year.

The Luang Prabang’s power plant is one of the many previous powerhouses in which the Lao government has planned to make the country the “battery of Southeast Asia.”

The electricity-generating and mining industries in Laos have played an important role for the country’s economic growth.

Source: https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/273557056/luang-prabang-mekong-hydropower-plant-in-laos-to-be-completed-in-2030

Related posts:

Sweden attends forum on Pak Beng Hydropower Project Norwegian ambassador meets Myanmar’s Minister for Electricity and Energy SNAP continues to work on its battery energy storage system in the Philippines Finland supports project to assist urgent water resolution for Mekong delta

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *