Hydropower plant in Luang Prabang Laos to be completed in 2030

A 1,460 MW hydropower plant constructed on the Mekong River in Luang Prabang province, Laos, is expected to be completed and able to generate electricity in 2030.

According to Big News Network, it was estimated to produce about 6,854 GWh of energy each year.

Currently, there are 94 power generating plants in Laos with a total installed capacity of 11,661 MW, capable of producing 58,813 GWh per year.

The Luang Prabang’s power plant is one of the many previous powerhouses in which the Lao government has planned to make the country the “battery of Southeast Asia.”

The electricity-generating and mining industries in Laos have played an important role for the country’s economic growth.

