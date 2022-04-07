Finland’s Deputy Head of Mission visited Cambodia for the first time

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok also covers Cambodia and Deputy Head of Mission Miika Tomi recently visited the country for the first time after travel restrictions were lifted.

Miika Tomi started his post at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok on 1 August 2021 but Cambodia’s entry restrictions made it impossible for the Deputy Head of Mission to visit the country until now.

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok shares that the Deputy Head of Mission had a week full of meetings with government officials, Finnish representatives, diplomats, civil society, political parties, and entrepreneurs. Both in the capital Phnom Penh and in Kampot province.