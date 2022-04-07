Ambassador Annika Thunborg discussed potential cooperation in Davao City

Sweden’s Ambassador to the Philippines Annika Thunborg recently met with Davao City Acting Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte and his team.

The visit aimed to discuss potential cooperation in the field of transportation and renewable energy, the Embassy of Sweden in the Philippines informs.

In addition to the meeting, Ambassador Annika Thunborg also continued discussions with the Davao City Administrator, Atty. Zuleika Lopez and Assistant City Administrator Atty. Tristan Dwight Domingo, and all stakeholders are committed to bringing closer ties between the city and Team Sweden, the Embassy adds.