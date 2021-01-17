Finns holiday bookings to Thailand are at a record high

One in four Finns plans to travel abroad as soon as Covid-19 restrictions allow it and next winter’s bookings to Thailand have already reached a record high.

According to a survey commissioned by Yleistuutus from Taloustutkimus, 27 percent of Finns plan to go on trips as soon as the pandemic has eased and travel restrictions have been significantly lifted.

Aurinkomatkat (Suntours), responsible tour operator for Finnair Holidays trips can report that Finns have definitely caught the traveling bug and those who are most optimistic about the pandemic have already actively booked package tours. It is especially bookings for next winter’s holiday that are popular.

Mari Kanerva, Aurinkomatkat’s communications expert, says that Finns are definitely looking forward to the opportunity to travel somewhere and they have already sold ten times as many trips to Thailand for winter 2022 compared to the same time last year.

Mari Kanerva says that this summer’s favorite destinations amongst Finnish travelers are the Greek islands and Turkey.

