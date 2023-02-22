Missing Indonesian lecturer detected in Boston

Ahmad Munasir Rafie Pratama, a lecturer at the Indonesian Islamic University (UII), was reported missing Feb. 16, after attending a series of academic activities at the University of Southeastern Norway (USN), but has now been detected in Boston, UII announced over the weekend.

Ahmad was supposed to fly back from Oslo to Indonesia via Turkey on Feb. 12, but was reported missing after he did not show up at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

According to the United States Customs and Border Protection, Ahmad entered the US via the Boston airport on Feb. 13.

UII is still not able to confirm Ahmad’s exact whereabouts in Boston and does not know why Ahmad flew to Boston instead of Jakarta after arriving in Istanbul.

The National Police told reporters on Monday, that Ahmad did not go missing, but only changed his route to the US without informing anyone.

Earlier this month, the UII sent a four-member team, including Ahmad, on a business trip to Norway. The team was taking part in a week-long global academic activity at the USN, starting from Feb. 5. The UII team was scheduled to fly back to Indonesia on Feb. 12, although the members were on three separate flights. Ahmad was on his own.

UII previously reported that they tracked down Ahmad’s digital footprint, which showed that he made it to Istanbul.

The 36-year-old lecturer has supposedly accessed the internet in Istanbul between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. local time on Feb. 12. He later signed out of his Google Drive on Feb. 13 at 3.57 a.m.

UII has sent a letter to the national central bureau of Interpol in Indonesia to issue a yellow notice for Ahmad to help locate him.

