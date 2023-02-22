Norwegian Ambassador of Indonesia to observe sustainable development

The Norwegian Ambassador to Indonesia, Rut Kruger Giverin, had a two-day visit to West Papua on Monday, February 20, to witness the sustainable development in the province.

During her visit, Ambassador Giverin said she is keen to evaluate the potential of cocoa and coffee farms in the district, which contribute to the local people’s economy.

The Norwegian government has supported several strategic projects in the area such as ecotourism, forestry, and health, she stated, adding that during her visit, she will meet West Papua Governor, Paulus Waterpauw.

The Ambassador said she is interested in understanding the conditions and challenges that the regional governments face in the sustainable development and added, that Norway is keen to continue its cooperation with West Papua

