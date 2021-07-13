K+N appoints Danish Peer Gjoew Rasmussen to head Singapore and Malaysia

The Switzerland-based global transport and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel International AG has appointed Danish Peer Gjoew Rasmussen as managing director of Kuehne + Nagel Singapore & Malaysia, The Load Star writes.

Peer Gjoew Rasmussen has been with the company for 17 years and during that time held several leadership positions across the Asian Pacific region including managing director of Kuehne+Nagel India, general management roles in China and he has also worked extensively in Thailand, Malaysia, Denmark, and the US.

Peer Gjoew Rasmussen is based in Singapore and will be responsible for overseeing the company’s operations in Singapore and Malaysia.

Jens Drewes, president of K+N Asia Pacific, is delighted to have Peer on board to steer the company’s Singapore and Malaysia business. “His proven leadership combined with his rich knowledge of the trade will ensure continued strategic growth and success to the company,” he says.